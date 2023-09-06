Farmers in calamity-hit Himachal selling apple boxes at one-third rate, why PM Modi not doing anything to stop this loot: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, September 6
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that apple boxes in calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh are being sold at one-third rates after the Adani Group released the procurement price, and asked why the prime minister is not doing anything.
"In this difficult period of calamity where the orchadists of Himachal Pradesh were already facing a mountain of troubles, why is Prime Minister's friend Adani adding to their troubles," she alleged.
आपदा के इस कठिन दौर में जहाँ हिमाचल प्रदेश के बाग़बानों पर पहले से ही परेशानियों का पहाड़ टूट रहा था, प्रधानमंत्री जी के मित्र अडानी उनकी परेशानियों को क्यों बढ़ा रहे हैं?— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 6, 2023
खबरों के मुताबिक़ अडानी के दाम जारी करने के बाद सेब की पेटियाँ पहले से एक तिहाई दाम में बिक रही हैं।
आपदा…
Citing reports, she claimed that after the Adani Group released the procurement price for the fruit in the hill state, apple boxes are being sold at one-third the earlier price.
"It is shameful to do this during a disaster. Where the farmers and horticulturists of Himachal need help, they are being destroyed," she said.
"Why is the Prime Minister not doing anything to stop this loot?" Vadra asked.
No immediate reaction was available from the Adani Group to the allegations.
Himachal Pradesh was pounded by heavy rains and landslides last month, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
