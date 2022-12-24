Farmers interact with experts on aromatic crop cultivation in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 23

An interactive session with progressive farmers and entrepreneurs cultivating aromatic crops under the CSIR Aroma Mission was organised by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) at Talla village, Sihunta, of Chamba district.

Farmers apprised the experts about the problems — monkey menace, hailstorm and the non-availability of farm inputs — being faced by them, resulting in crop loss.

To overcome such problems, the CSIR-IHBT, under the Aroma Mission Phase-II, provided the technology and quality planting material to the farmers to grow aromatic marigold.

Scented marigold is able to withstand biotic and abiotic stresses and is not affected by grazing and stray animals.

Research Council chairman Dr Trilochan Mohapatra and other members visited the essential oil extraction unit set up in the fields by the CSIR-IHBT under the Aroma Mission for the value addition of aromatic crops. They appreciated the progress made by the institute under the ongoing mission.

CSIR-IHBT director Dr Sanjay Kumar said the global essential oil demand was increasing day by day. “Its estimated world market demand of USD 8.8 billion during 2022 will be expected to reach USD 16.34 billion in 2027.”

Dr Kumar added that the institute supports the farmers by promoting the cultivation of aromatic crops and making efforts to double their income.

#chamba #Palampur