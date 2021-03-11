Farmers must adopt new tech : MLA

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

Wheat and rice research station of HP Agricultural University (CSK HPKV), observed “crop day” at Malan (Nagrota Bagwan) today.

Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary appreciated the role of women in hill farming. He said wheat and paddy varieties developed by Malan station of the university had increased production and enhanced income of farmers in the area.

The VC said every district and area had specific crops which were being popularised by the university. He asked farmers to recognise the strength of such crops and popularise them to increase their income.

He also underlined the importance of quality seeds, new technology, climate change, etc. and asked farmers to visit the university and its stations frequently.

Nagrota Bagwan MLA Arun Kumar Mehra, the chief guest, asked farmers to enhance their income by adopting new scientific technology. He also held discussion with farmers on the problems being faced by them and told them that the government had taken measures to solve their issues.

The MLA said honey of this area has medicinal properties but needs to be marketed properly. He asked farmers to conserve seeds of traditional varieties of local crops and said efforts should be made to conserve natural resources for future generations.

A question-answer session was also held, where scientists answered farm-related questions of farmers. A farm produce exhibition was organised on the occasion.