Fast, rash driving behind 9,356 mishaps in 5 years in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 27

Overspeeding and rash driving accounted for 68 per cent of the total road accidents during the past five years (2017-2021) in Himachal.

As many as 5,503 persons were killed and 22,583 were injured in 13,740 accidents of which 9 per cent were hit-and-run cases. Overspeeding and rash driving led to 6,673 and 2,683 accidents while 1,505 accidents were attributed to turning without caution, 866 to dangerous overtaking and 554 to intoxication.

The maximum accidents and fatalities occurred on national highways followed by link roads and state highways and 81 per cent (11,156) accidents were reported in the rural areas while the remaining 19 per cent (2,584) in the urban areas.

As many as 20,387 vehicles were involved in these accidents of which 28 per cent were commercial vehicles. The maximum accidents involved light motor vehicles followed by two-wheelers, trucks and pick-ups. The highest number of 2,318 accidents took place in Kangra district, 2,290 in Shimla and 1,703 in Mandi district.

Road safety and reducing the number of accidents is the priority as deaths in accidents leave families traumatised while injuries lead to permanent disability and immobility, said DGP Sanjay Kundu, adding that evidence-based policing, causality and co-relation analysis and optimisation of resources had led to a decline in accidents and daily average of accidents had come down from 8.5 per cent in 2017 to 6.5 per cent in 2021, despite over 10 per cent yearly increase in the number of vehicles.

Taking cognizance of a large number of road accidents, the police have identified 142 black spots and utilized modern gadgets and the road accident data management system (RADMS) to reduce accidents, besides erecting crash barriers.

Focus is on effective challaning leading to suspension of driving licence of habitual offenders. Challans issued for overspeeding and rash and negligent driving have increased from 3,473 and 7,418 in 2017 to 38,606 and 13,997 in 2021, police sources said.

9% hit-and-run cases