Fate of Vikramaditya, Kangana sealed amid brisk polling in Mandi

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 1

The final outcome of the approximate voter turnout in Mandi parliamentary constituency reached 69.47 per cent by 6 pm. The fate of 10 candidates, including Congress nominee Vikramaditya Singh and BJP contender Kangana Ranaut has been sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Polling commenced at 7 am on Saturday for the prestigious constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Eager to cast their ballot, voters were seen lining up since early morning. By 9 am, the voting percentage had reached 16.26 per cent, increasing to 33.02 per cent by 11 am.

The highest turnout was reported from the Seraj Assembly segment, the home turf of opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur. He cast his vote at polling booth Ohan in the Seraj Assembly segment of Mandi district, while BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut cast her vote at a polling booth in Bhambla village under Sarkaghat Assembly segment of Mandi district. Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh cast his vote at the polling booth in Rampur falling under the Rampur Assembly segment of Mandi district. Despite the scorching heat, voters displayed remarkable enthusiasm, emerging from their homes to participate in the election process.

First-time voters, along with individuals from diverse age groups, were seen at polling stations exercising their franchise.

Data from the Election Department indicates varying turnout percentages across the 17 Assembly segments within the Mandi parliamentary constituency by 6 pm.

