Father, son sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 18

The father-son duo, arrested in the constable paper leak case from Arki yesterday, was remanded in four-day police custody by a local court today.

Additional SP, Solan, Ashok Verma, said Balbir Singh and his son Kuldeep Singh were produced before a local court that remanded them in police custody till May 21.

As the government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI, the district heads of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, have been directed to prepare a report on their findings for the CBI. Eleven people have been arrested by the Solan police so far.

Meanwhile, four persons, who had allegedly sold the question paper of the constable recruitment exam to candidates and arrested in Hamirpur, have been remanded in police custody till May 20. They were held earlier but the SIT kept the arrest a secret.

Sources said all four had allegedly sold the question paper to aspirants in lieu of a huge amount. It has been learnt that over Rs 30 lakh was credited to the bank accounts of the accused, including Galib, Chiranji, Lalit and Abhishek. They belong to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar. The candidates, who had bought the question paper, were also on the police radar.

However, the police refused to divulge the details of the accused.