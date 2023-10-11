Faulty development policy led to disasters, say green experts

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 10

Environmentalists and NGOs have demanded a ban on proposed hydroelectric power projects and the enforcement of strict dam safety regulations. They have said a faulty development policy has led to disasters in the Himalayan region.

The Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective today released its report, ‘Disaster-making in the Himalaya’. The findings and recommendations of the report are based on a study conducted in 22 villages of three sub-climate zones in Kinnaur district, besides a public consultation held at Reckong Peo in May 2023. It also delved into historical shifts in socio-ecological systems and the contribution of climatic changes and hydropower projects to multiplying risks.

Manshi Asher, an environmentalist, said, “The Himalayan region has been stuck in an incessant cycle of disasters over the past decade and 2023 has been particularly devastating with Joshimath sinking in Uttarakhand, the deluge during the monsoon season in Himachal and the dam burst in Sikkim.”

She lamented that climate change and people’s warnings were not heeded to, leading to natural disasters. “A ban should be imposed on proposed hydropower projects and strict implementation of dam safety regulations with regular safety audits of all existing projects in Himachal must be ensured to save the fragile ecology from further devastation,” she added.

Manshi advocated the involvement of local communities and the incorporation of indigenous local knowledge in development policy. For proper disaster preparedness, there was an urgent need to ‘Decentralise, Democratise and Decolonise’ knowledge and resources, she added.

The report recommends that proper drainage planning in urban and rural areas should be made mandatory for safe waste water disposal. “The integration of geological stability criteria into approvals for roads should be made essential and provisions be made for the participation of local panchayats and forest rights committees in planning and monitoring,” said Roshan Lal Negi, president, Forest Rights Committee, Jangi in Kinnaur.

