Fearing defeat, Congress leaders fighting from 2 seats: Anurag Thakur

Dharamsala, April 25

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said today that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was going to lose election from the Wayanad seat and so was turning towards Amethi. All big Congress leaders were contesting from two seats due to the fear of defeat, he said.

Anurag, who addressed a ‘Panna Pramukh’ sammelan in the Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra, said that the Congress had not been able to field candidates even on 300 seats. He added, “The Congress will start extortion as soon as it comes to power. Everyone from traders to common people will have to pay this extortion tax. But this time, the Congress wants to continue extortion even after death. This is clear from its manifesto in which it says that after your death your property will not belong to your children but to its voters. It is clear that if the Congress comes to power neither your property nor your children are safe. Our borders will also not be safe then,” he added.

He said that during the Congress rule, “even our sisters and daughters are not safe. In Karnataka, a man stabbed the daughter of a Congress councillor more than seven times and killed her in broad daylight. But due to the politics of appeasement, the Congress government of Karnataka is not giving justice to its own councillor. Now, the crest-fallen father has demanded a CBI inquiry into the gruesome incident,” he said.

Anurag said that the imposition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was the biggest mistake of Jawaharlal Nehru which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rectified. Today, incidents of separatism, terrorism and stone pelting have stopped in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have conducted Panchayat Raj and DDC elections in Kashmir and the Assembly elections will also be held soon,” he added.

