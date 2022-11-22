Fearing EVM tampering by Congress in Himachal, BJP writes to CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 21

The BJP today accused Congress workers of trying to gain access to strongrooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been stored after polling on November 12.

The co-convener of the BJP election cell, Dinesh Chouhan, made a written complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard. “An attempt is being made by Congress workers, who have pitched tents outside strongrooms, to gain entry into them,” he alleged. “There is an attempt to take advantage of the ECI guidelines. On the pretext of guarding, the safety and sanctity of the EVMs can’t be compromised,” he added.

Congress leaders and workers have been guarding the strongrooms round the clock at several places in Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg visited the strongrooms where EVMs and VVPAT machines had been stored at Jhandutta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur (Sadar) and Naina Devi in Bilaspur district. He had earlier visited Sirmaur and Solan districts.

Earlier, the Congress had expressed apprehensions about the safety of EVMs but now the BJP, too, had joined the chorus. Chouhan alleged that the Congress was up to some mischief. The party had been trying to gain access into the strongrooms in the state. “Like in Nahan, it has been reported that that they (Congress leaders) have been roaming around with ITBP personnel and trying to enter the strongroom,” he alleged.

Chouhan said that Congress workers were violating the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines by moving around freely in the building where EVMs were stored. “Congress workers are not maintaining distance as per the ECI norms on the pretext of guarding EVMs,” he alleged.

The BJP has objected to the Congress pitching tents outside strongrooms.

