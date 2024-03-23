 Fearing landslides, 12 families in Sainj village evacuate homes : The Tribune India

  Himachal
Fearing landslides, 12 families in Sainj village evacuate homes

Vulnerable houses in Soti village of Sainj Valley at Kullu. Tribune photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 22

Continuous landslides in Kartah and Soti villages in Sainj subdivision have triggered panic in the area, taking away tranquility of villagers. Due to the landslides, many houses in the villages have reporetedly become vulnerable.

Sinking land in Soti village of Sainj Valley at Kullu. Tribune photo

Villagers had alleged that the administration was not taking the matter seriously and so far only the patwari had visited the area and nothing concrete had been done. Villagers said after the floods in July last year, landslides and the sinking of land were threatning the villages and their houses were on the verge of collapse. A dozen families of both villages in the Sainj Valley are forced to live lives under the shadow of fear.

Panic in area

  • Danger is looming over Soti and Kartah villages and the villagers are making every possible effort to save their homes, but the continuous landslides have increased the concerns
  • The villagers alleged that they have informed the administration several times about the condition of the villages, but the administration had not taken any concrete steps for the safety of the villages
  • The villagers said after the floods in July last year, landslides and sinking of land are engulfing the villages and their houses have reached the verge of collapse
  • Around 12 families of the two villages are forced to live their lives under the shadow of fear

Danger is looming over Soti and Kartah villages and the villagers are making every possible effort to save their homes, but the continuous landslides have increased their concerns. The villagers alleged that they had informed the administration several times about the condition of the villages, but even after eight months, the administration had not taken any concrete steps for the safety of the villages.

Meanwhile, members of the Sainj Valley Vikas Samiti (SVVS) alleged that the flood-affected families had not been able to get any relief even after eight months of the disaster.

A delegation of the association submitted a memorandum to Kullu DC Torul S Raveesh, demanding to expedite the process of providing compensation for the losses caused by the floods in Sainj in July last year.

SVVS president Budh Ram alleged that the relief amount announced by the Chief Minister had not been given to the flood-affected families. He said many families had been rendered homeless and lands of some families had been completely washed away in the floods. He alleged that the administration neither gave compensation to the affected people nor had taken any concrete safety measures.

The president said the government should provide land to the affected families at safe places for the construction of houses. He added that safety walls should be installed in areas which had become vulnerable and prone to landslides. He said bridges should be constructed in Tareda and Sapangani at the earliest and the channelisation of Sainj river should be started soon. He said appropriate measures should be taken to ensure their safety from floods during the monsoon season.

Budh Ram said the DC had assured them that she would soon give orders to Banjar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) to look into their demands.

