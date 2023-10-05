Festivals promoting folk art, local cuisine to revive tourism: Bali

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

To revive tourism in the disaster-ravaged state, festivals focusing on promotion of local food, folk art (music, instruments and dance) and attires will be conducted at every district in the coming months, said RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), here today.

Bali, while addressing mediapersons, said, “We will ask officials of all districts to prepare area-specific plans for tourism festivals and schools and colleges will also be engaged for the purpose. Food festivals and road shows for the promotion of local culture, besides photography competitions will be held to revive tourism in the state.”

Asked from where the government will arrange funds for the Rs 4,500 crore financial package announced for for disaster-affected people, Bali said, “The government is cutting expenditure at various fronts.”

About Tourism Department employees not being paid salaries for the past few months, Bali said, “An issue cropped up in the transport wing, which is running in losses. The problem has arisen only in a few circles. Employees have reached out to me and I have asked the authorities to resolve the matter on priority.”

