Himachal: Few pick HPMC for apple sale

Himachal: Few pick HPMC for apple sale


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 10

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has been able to purchase barely 96 boxes of apple since it secured a licence from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Solan and the terminal market at Parwanoo on July 25.

The HPMC had started purchasing A and B grade apple for the first time following the state government’s decision to facilitate its purchase on the per kg basis. Licensed commission agents have been opposing the government’s decision and wanted apple purchase on the per box basis, which, however, was not acceptable to the growers.

“The HPMC did not offer higher rates and selling apples at lower rates was incurring losses. As against the rate of Rs 80 for a particular lot, the HPMC offered as low as Rs 60 per kg which was not acceptable given the hard work involved in apple cultivation,” Suresh, an apple grower, said. He added growers were still opting to sell apple through commission agents though they faced issues like delay in payments.

With traders, who purchased apple from commission agents, demanding an extra 2 kg per box, the agents said they were facing problems in selling apple after buying them from the growers. “Since apple-laden trucks have to take a longer route through Nahan, the traders lament that they will incur losses if 2 kg of extra produce is not provided per box,” said Sunil Thakur, a commission agent at Solan.

The growers are opting to sell apple at the Panchkula-based mandi though it requires an extra expenditure of Rs 15,000 per truck. “Besides prompt payment, we are getting higher rates for apple at the Panchkula fruit mandi. Also, there is no such stipulation of providing two kg extra per box, which the traders at the fruit mandis of the state are demanding,” said Govind, an apple grower of Kotkhai.

Till last night, as many as 353,535 boxes (of 24 kg and 10 kg) were sold at the district apple mandis, including the apple mandi at Solan, terminal market at Parwanoo and the check post at Chakki Mor. A maximum of 180,773 boxes were sold at the terminal market, Parwanoo, followed by 168,657 boxes at the Solan apple mandi, and 4,105 boxes at Chakki Mor, said Ravinder Sharma, secretary, APMC, Solan.

