File affidavit on status of officers of doubtful integrity case: Himachal High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 8

The HP High Court today directed the state government to file an affidavit indicating the fresh status of the cases regarding officers having doubtful integrity.

While passing the order, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua listed the matter after two weeks.

More Directions from Court The court had also directed him to file a chart in a tabulated form, disclosing the names of the officers, indicating their current status and the stage of proceedings as also the action taken thereupon.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) after taking cognizance of the issue of officers of doubtful integrity, who are handling sensitive posts in the government.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit disclosing the status of departmental proceedings initiated against all officers having doubtful integrity. The court had also directed him to file a chart in a tabulated form, disclosing the names of the officers, indicating their current status and the stage of proceedings as also the action taken thereupon.

The court had also directed the Chief Secretary to indicate in the affidavit as to whether such officers were holding any sensitive post.

An application was filed earlier in the matter by Baldev Sharma claiming that the Chief Secretary through affidavits had submitted a list of officers of doubtful integrity before the High Court by deliberately omitting the name of Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance, Planning, Personnel, Environment) and Chairman of the HP Pollution Control Board.

It was stated in the application that the CBI had filed a charge-sheet in the Court of Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi, against Prabodh Saxena and others in September 2019 after issuance of prosecution sanction by the Union Government. After taking cognizance of the charge-sheet, the CBI court issued summons to Prabodh Saxena. At present, he is on bail since February 2020 in the INX Media case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was claimed in the application that despite the knowledge of the fact, the Chief Secretary deliberately concealed the name of above said officer from the list.