File fresh details of officers of doubtful integrity: HC to govt

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 13

The HP High Court today granted three weeks’ time to the state government to furnish fresh details about officers having doubtful integrity.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the state to submit the reply to the application filed by journalist Baldev Sharma.

The petitioner alleged that the Chief Secretary through affidavits had submitted a list of officers of doubtful integrity before the High Court but deliberately omitted the name of Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance, Planning, Personnel and Environment) and Chairman of the HP Pollution Control Board.

The petitioner alleged that the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the court of the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi, against Saxena and others in September 2019 after the issuance of prosecution sanction by the Union Government. Thereafter, taking cognizance of the chargesheet, the CBI court issued summons to Saxena in the INX Media case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged in the petition that despite knowing the fact the Chief Secretary deliberately did not include the name of the said officer in the list.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) after taking cognizance of the issue of officers of doubtful integrity, who are dealing with sensitive government posts.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit disclosing the status of departmental proceedings initiated against all officers having doubtful integrity. The court had also directed the Chief Secretary to indicate in the affidavit as to whether such officers were holding any sensitive posts.