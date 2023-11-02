File fresh status report on old-age homes in 7 districts, High Court directs govt

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 1

The HP High Court yesterday directed the state government to file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing regarding the setting up of old-age homes in Bilaspur, Chamba, Solan, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Una and Kinnaur districts.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the direction and listed the matter for further hearing on December 6. During the course of hearing, the Deputy Solicitor General of India placed on record an e-mail received from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that some deficiencies had been pointed out in the application filed by the Manav Sewa Trust, Bilaspur, and these had already been raised in the e-Anudaan portal for the sanction of the grant-in aid to the trust.

However, on the other hand, the counsel for the trust informed the court that the objections/deficiencies had since been addressed and there was no more deficiency. On this, the Deputy Solicitor General of India sought time to obtain further instructions.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the maintenance of old-age homes under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 and also the Himachal Pradesh Maintenance of Parents and Dependants Act 2001, which requires the establishment of old-age homes in every district.

Also, according to the HP Maintenance of Parents and Dependants Act 2001, the state has to provide all facilities to aged persons. The court in its earlier orders had directed the state government to file a status report with regard to the opening of old-age homes in all districts.

