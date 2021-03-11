File status report on defacement of public property: Himachal High Court to government

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 1

The HP High Court today directed the state authorities to file the status report along with complete details of the action taken under the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 against violators.

In compliance with its earlier order, the Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner and the Shimla SP were present before the court. They informed the court that the police had registered three FIRs in this regard and would take appropriate action against the violators. The Municipal Commissioner said notices had been issued to the violators and unauthorised hoardings/ posters were being removed.

The court passed the order on a petition contending that the Shimla MC had formulated guidelines regarding fixing of advertisement/ hoardings within its limits. As per Rule 9 of the guidelines, no advertisement/ hoardings shall be allowed in the heritage zone, especially on the stretches of The Mall Road starting from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Chhota Shimla, including The Ridge on the one side up to Regal Building (Lakkar Bazaar) and on the other along The Ridge to The Mall via Rani Jhansi Park and the US Club road up to the US Club gate”.

It was alleged that in violation of the guidelines, a number of hoardings and advertisements have been installed on the stretches of these roads.

While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice CB Barowalia treated the petition as a PIL and directed the registry of the court to delete the name of a political party from the array of respondents. For its assistance, the court appointed Shubam Sood as amicus curie in the matter. The court appreciated both officers for their prompt action.