Fill posts of nurse, other staff at Tanda college in 3 months: HP High Court to Health Secy

The HP High Court has directed the Health Secretary to file status report informing therein the status of completion of construction work of the trauma centre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra.

It directed the Secretary to inform the court on the status of purchase of equipment and procurement and completion of the recruitment process in the said centre. Besides, the court also directed the officer to file a similar status report regarding Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, where a level-III trauma centre was sought to be established by the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya directed the Secretary to complete the exercise to fill the posts of staff nurse and other staff in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda, Kangra, within three months.

During the course of hearing, Advocate General, Anup Rattan, on the basis of instructions issued by the Secretary (Health) regarding operationalising the Trauma Center Level-I at the IGMC, Shimla, informed the court that the Fire Department would make an inspection of the building constructed for the trauma centre and it was expected that within 30 days from today, the Fire Department’s clearance would be granted.

Furniture required for the trauma block at the IGMC had already been procured and installed.

It was informed that as regards filling of various posts of different categories to be created as per the norms in the trauma centre, IGMC, Shimla, was concerned, steps had already been taken to fill the posts of matron, physiotherapist, ward sister, operation theatre assistant, senior assistant-cum-storekeeper, dietitian within two months.

As regards staff nurses, the court was informed that out of 110 required to run this trauma centre, 60 staff nurses had joined on deployment basis from the AIMSS, Chamiana, Shimla, to the IGMC, Shimla, during August, 2023 for EMD/Trauma Centre, IGMC, Shimla, though six left subsequently.

He assured the court that 213 posts sought to be filled on the outsourced basis, would be filled within two weeks of the trauma centre becoming functional. He said that within three months, the trauma centre at the IGMC, Shimla, would be made operational. — OC

