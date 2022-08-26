Fill potholes in road in Mandi

The School Bazaar in Mandi is dotted with potholes. Motorists and pedestrians have to face inconvenience while travelling on this road in the monsoon as the potholes get filled with water and muck. The Public Works Department should fill these potholes immediately to provide relief to the commuters . — Rajesh, Mandi

Power cables criss-cross houses in Barsar

electric ables can be seen passing through verandahs and walls of houses at Garli chowk, Barsar. These wires can cause a mishap if someone comes in their contact by mistake. The department concerned should raise the height of these wires to avoid any untoward incide. — Rakesh, Barsar

Rotten apples littered in Parwanoo

Heaps of rotten apples can be seen in front of the HPMC plant in Parwanoo. It's difficult to cross the area as these emanates foul smell. These can also be a safe haven for dengue vectors. The infection has already started spreading in the town and the waste can lead to a major outbreak. — Anil, Parwanoo

