Fill vacant post of gynaecologist: Karsog residents

Mandi, September 26
Residents of Karsog in Mandi district have urged the state government to fill the vacant post of gynaecologist at the local hospital.
Expectant mothers have to travel a long distance to reach the zonal hospital in Mandi or the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. Local resident Narender Sharma said, “The Karsog hospital caters to the medical needs of people of Karsog, Nachan and Ani areas. Patients are suffering in the absence of a gynaecologist in the hospital. Expectant mothers are being referred to Mandi or Shimla hospitals for a safe delivery.”
There have been incidents when expectant mothers delivered babies in ambulance on their way to hospital. It puts the child and the expectant mother at risk, he added.
Another Karsog resident Reena Thakur said that there was an urgent need to appoint a gynaecologist in the hospital to ensure better medical care for expectant mothers as well as newborn babies.
