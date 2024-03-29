Filling of 6 posts brings hope to Nagrota Surian govt college

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 28

Government Degree College, Nagrota Surian, is situated at Bantungali village in Kangra district. The college was announced in 2014 under the RUSA (CBCS) arrangement. While the foundation stone for the college building was laid in 2015 and it was shifted to a new premises in March 2021.

The present strength of the college is 422, out of which 294 students are girls and 128 are boys. Of these, 138 students are enrolled in the Arts stream, 67 in Commerce, 63 in Science and the remaining 52 are pursuing BCA.

‘ON track’ College principal Rakesh Pathania told The Tribune that he was satisfied with the working of the college.

“We have adequate staff in the college now. We are on track once again and have picked up pace,” he added.

The college, too was in trouble, owing to a lack of staff but with the filling of the vacant posts recently, the situation had substantially improved. According to the principal, at present there are 18 sanctioned posts for teaching faculty, including himself. Of these, 16 are filled. Six new teachers joined the college this session. Two teachers joined the science faculty and four the arts faculty. The college has 12 sanctioned posts of non-teaching staff, of which four are vacant.

The college caters to the educational needs of people in a region which was severely affected on account of the massive dislocation caused by the building of Pong Lake. As the fertile lands have already been lost, getting a job is the only option left for the youth.

According to PC Vishavkarma, a retired principal and social worker from Nagrota Surian, the government needs to introduce vocational courses in this college owing to specific needs. Talking to The Tribune he said: “The youth, of this region in particular, have limited options. The government must introduce special courses in the upcoming fields of artificial intelligence, green technology, electrical vehicles and hospitality in this institution to make the youth more employable.”

