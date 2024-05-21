Filmmaker Shailendra exhorts BCS students to dream big in life

Shimla, May 20
Mumbai’s Sunburn Festival entrepreneur, Shailendra Singh, recently visited Bishop Cotton School to deliver a guest lecture to the students of Class VIII and above and exhorted them to dream big. He shared his life story with the students, saying that he wasn’t very good at academics and wanted to play cricket for India, so he found ways to overcome these problems.
A video message clip of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was also played, wherein he appealed the students to enjoy their studies and not to be unduly pressured.
BCS Director Simon Weale said, “Shailendra must be one of the most well-connected people in India. We hope he will be accompanied by Kapil Dev on his next visit.”
“His genuine kindness and boundless energy made him a big hit with the boys. We are grateful for his support and look forward to work with him on various exciting projects in the future,” he said.
