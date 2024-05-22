Finally, HP apples set to get universal cartons

Shimla, May 21
Apple growers, arhtiyas and corrugators (manufacturers) held a meeting with the government today to ensure there was no confusion left in any quarter on the use of universal carton for the packaging of apple this season.
“Everyone has agreed to use the universal carton from this season for the packaging of apple. A section of growers had some reservation about universal carton, but all their doubts were resolved in the meeting today,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.
The meeting was chaired by Horticulture Secretary C Paulrasu. The other officials present in the meeting were Horticulture Director Vinay Singh, HPMC MD Sudesh Mokhta, and Himachal Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing Board Hemis MD Negi.
Chauhan said the government has so far released Rs 86 crore to clear up the pending dues of the fruit growers under the Market Intervention Scheme. “Also, it has been agreed that the HPMC will put the due amount directly into the account of the growers and will not issue cheques as earlier,” he added.
Chauhan said the growers had been demanding and agitating for the introduction of universal cartons for a long time.
