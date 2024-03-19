Finally, HRTC vehicles get parking space at Rajghat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses will now be parked at Rajghat, just 3 km away from Inter-State Bus Stand, New Delhi, inside the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) compound. Until now, the HRTC buses were parked in a private parking about 12 km away from ISBT.

Besides, the DTC has agreed to give 3,500 sq feet land at the same site to HRTC for constructing a resting facility for its crew. “The HRTC had been trying for a while to get the parking space for its vehicles close to the ISBT. We took up the matter with DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde, and she agreed to give us the parking space at Rajghat inside the DTC compound,” said Rohan Chand Thakur, MD, HRTC.

Till now, the HRTC vehicles were parked in a private parking at Jagatpur, which is 12 km away from ISBT. The faraway parking place meant the HRTC buses had to run without passengers for 24 km. At the new parking, the dead mileage would be just six km.

“We have 100 HRTC buses running on Delhi routes every day. As per rough calculations, we will save around Rs 50,000 per day on diesel that was used to run the HRTC buses to the parking space and back to the ISBT. On an annual basis, we will save around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore by reducing the dead mileage from 24km a day to 6 km a day,” said Thakur. “For this parking facility, we will pay Rs 4,950 per day for 100 vehicles as per the standard MCD rates,” said Thakur.

Besides, the HRTC crew would get a better resting facility within the DTC compound. “The DTC has handed over the 3,500 sq feet to us for developing a resting facility for our crew. The facility will have resting space for about 200 people at a time,” said Thakur.

