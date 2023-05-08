Finally, orthopaedic surgeries resume at Mandi Zonal Hospital

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 7

After one-and-a-half years, orthopaedic surgeries have resumed in the Zonal Hospital here. Now the patients suffering from chronic spine, knee or hip ailments and those with bone fracture will be able to avail medical facilities in this hospital. Earlier, due to lack of medical facilities for ortho ailments, the patients were being referred to medical college at Nerchowk for treatment.

Dr DS Verma, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said that C-Arm machine, which is used in conducting major surgeries in orthopaedic department, was dysfunctional for a long time. As a result, health services had been crippled in the orthopaedic department in the hospital.

“We approached the company which deals in the maintenance of a C-Arm machine to repair the machine. The company repaired this machine yesterday and made it functional. As a result, a team of orthopedicians conducted a major surgery related to bone injury successfully,” he said.

Dr Verma said, “There are three orthopedicians in the hospital to provide medical facilities to patients. Now, all major surgeries related to spine, knee, hips and other bone injuries would be conducted in the hospital. There will be no need to refer patients to the medical college at Nerchowk.”

He said the post of an anaesthesiologist was lying vacant in the hospital. But at the time of need, anaesthesiologists come here from medical college at Nerchowk to provide service during surgeries.