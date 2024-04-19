Finally, Spiti village gets telecom network, PM speaks to residents

PTI

New Delhi, April 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to residents of Giu village in the Spiti valley of Lahaul-Spiti district after the area was connected to the telecommunication mobile network for the first time.

In a more than 13-minute telephonic conversation with them, Modi spoke about his visit to the border region during Diwali. He said that connecting the village to the telecom network will quicken the ‘Digital India’ campaign.

“The government is now prioritising linking all places with the communication technology after meeting success with the electrification exercise,” Modi said. He noted that when he became Prime Minister, more than 18,000 villages lacked electricity.

A villager told the Prime Minister that they could not believe it for a moment when they were told that the area would be connected to the mobile telecom network and their happiness knew know no bounds when it finally happened. Earlier, they had to travel for around 8 km to use their mobile phones, he said.

Modi highlighted his government’s efforts to boost development in border areas under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme.

In his third term, he would focus on people’s quality of life after prioritising their ease of living so far and this would benefit remote regions, the poor and the middle class, Modi said.

