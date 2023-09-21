‘Finish road work or face stir’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 20

Residents of various villages on the Hamirpur-Galore road today urged the govt to complete the road widening work at the earliest or face an agitation. The residents said they were facing problems for two years ever since the PWD started reconstruction of the road.

Naveen Sharma, who led the delegation, said the BJP government had sanctioned Rs 24 crore for improving the road passing through Masyana, Bagarti, Tikkar, Nalti and Bagarti villages. The construction of the road was stopped after the Congress government came to power in the state. Naveen said a 7-km stretch of the road was yet to be metalled.

