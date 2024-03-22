FIR for flying drone illegally

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 21

An FIR has been registered against a person for flying drone illegally for supply of medicines. The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bushara village of Shahpur area inKangra district.

It is learnt that the accused is a resident of Ghanal village, near here, and was using drone for the last few months.

Padam Singh, SP, said that the accused was supplying medicines from Nerchowk in Mandi district to chemist shops at Hamirpur. He said the case was registered as Abhishek could not produce any valid document to operate drone. An investigation has been initiated in the case.

