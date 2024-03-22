FIR for flying drone illegally

Hamirpur, March 21
An FIR has been registered against a person for flying drone illegally for supply of medicines. The accused has been identified as Abhishek of Bushara village of Shahpur area inKangra district.
It is learnt that the accused is a resident of Ghanal village, near here, and was using drone for the last few months.
Padam Singh, SP, said that the accused was supplying medicines from Nerchowk in Mandi district to chemist shops at Hamirpur. He said the case was registered as Abhishek could not produce any valid document to operate drone. An investigation has been initiated in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...