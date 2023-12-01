FIR lodged over pro-Khalistan slogans in Una

UNA, NOVEMBER 30
The Una police have registered a case under Section 153 A of the IPC and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act at Chintpurni police station against unknown persons for defacing the wall of a private property near the Chintpurni shrine with pro-Khalistani slogans yesterday.
Disturbing peace
The Khalistan solgans were written with an aim to create communal disharmony. — Ajay Kumar, Complainant
According to a press note issued here today, Una SP Arijit Sen said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint received from Ajay Kumar, a resident of Nari village near the shrine. He runs a junkyard on the Talwara bypass near Chintpurni.
The complainant said that around 9.30 am on November 29, while working at his yard, Ajay Kumar saw Khalistan slogans written on the rear wall of the nearby Bhagta Bhai Sarai. He added that the solgans were aimed at creating communal disharmony. The SP said that the case was being investigated.
A pro-Khalistan organisation had claimed responsibility for the slogans. An email, quoting separatist leader GS Pannu, had also surfaced on social media. The email alleged that some politicians were responsible for the 1984 riots against Sikhs in Himachal Pradesh. The press note had also claimed that Khalistan would prevail in Himachal, too.
