FIR registered for ‘obstructing’ rally of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza

PTI

Shimla, May 22

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti for allegedly obstructing a rally of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC at Kaza police station on a complaint by the BJP, they said.

Also, office bearers of the Youth Congress have been issued a notice by the returning officer in connection with the incident.

The BJP alleged that Ranaut's rally was obstructed on Monday in Kaza and she was shown black flags by Congress workers and locals.

The BJP had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer demanding an investigation into the incident in which they claimed a party worker was injured. The BJP also alleged that the district administration gave permission to the ruling Congress for a public meeting adjacent to the place already allotted to hold the Ranaut's rally at Kaza.

Congress workers tried to illegally restrain the political procession and even pelted stones, the BJP had said and demanded investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said out of 1,406 complaints received since the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct on March 16, 1,235 (88 per cent) have been addressed.

As many as 778 complaints were received at the state and district contact centre (toll free number 1950) of which 691 were resolved.

Besides this, 349 complaints were received through the state and district nodal officers and 266 of them were resolved.

The 279 complaints received through c-VIGIL app were decided within the time frame after getting the inquiries conducted and necessary action was taken where violations were found, a statement issued by the election department said.

The election department has issued notices to deputy commissioners of Mandi and Kullu following multiple complaints by the Congress against Ranaut charging her with violation of poll code for passing personal remarks against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and an inquiry report in this regard has also been sent to the Election Commission of India, the statement said.

Directions were also issued to the department of social justice and empowerment not to select new beneficiaries for the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojna' during the code of conduct.

