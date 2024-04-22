Fire at 2 Baddi units

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

A massive fire broke out at two industrial units at Billanwali village in the Baddi industrial belt on Sunday morning.

Lead fireman Bheem Singh said two fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze in two adjoining units on plot 11 and 12 — Nav Packers and Prem Foils. A fire tender from Nalagarh was also pressed into service.

No setbacks had been left by the two units. The vacant space could have acted as a buffer, thus minimising the loss. Fibre sheets used to cover the vacant space around one unit led to the spread of fire.

Losses running into lakhs of rupees were caused by the fire, the exact cause of which was yet to be established.

No casualty was reported. The firemen tried to get water from an adjoining pharma unit. Its fire hydrants, however, failed to open and the firemen had to draw water from outside. This unit, too, was at the risk of getting engulfed in the fire, but the firemen controlled the blaze in time. The incident also exposed the lack of fire preparedness in the pharma unit.

