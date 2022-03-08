Fire at Ambuja Cements plant in Arki village

Solan, March 7
A massive fire broke out in the 500-m conveyor belt of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Mangu village in Arki subdivision this morning. The manufacturing operations were halted at the plant after the fire.
Commandant Home Guards, Dr Shivkumar Sharma, said “Fire tenders took 45 minutes to reach the spot. The fire was controlled at 12:50 pm and loss worth Rs 60 lakh in a periphery of 500 m has been reported.” —
