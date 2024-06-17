Fire at doorstep, Himachal Pradesh minister in action mode to douse flames

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 16

In the midst of an intense heatwave, incidents of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district are showing no signs of abating. On late Saturday evening, a sudden blaze erupted near the house of Industries, Labour & Employment, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, located in Shillai subdivision’s Naya village.

Upon noticing the fire near his home, Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan promptly took action. Eyewitnesses reported that the minister, armed with a stick and branches with green leaves, personally fought the fire, a moment captured in a video that quickly went viral. The footage has garnered widespread praise, with many commending the minister for his hands-on approach in battling the flames. Speaking to The Tribune, Harshwardhan Chauhan explained how the fire suddenly engulfed the forest near his home.

According to sources, Minister Chauhan was at his residence in Naya village when the fire broke out. Without hesitation, he joined the efforts to control the fire, assisted by local residents. The viral video of the minister actively combating the fire has led to an outpouring of positive reactions on social media, with many people noting that it was rare to see politicians and officials leave their comfort to address such emergencies personally.

