Fire at Shimla eatery, 1 injured

Shimla, April 11

A person suffered minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery in Summer Hill market, near Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday.

The injured has been identified as Mast Ram, who was taken to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital (DDU) for treatment.

The fire broke out around 1 pm when people were preparing food to be served as community meal in the evening. The incident happened due to a leakage in a gas cylinder. Locals gathered outside the eatery and informed the Fire Department about the accident as smoke and flames started to come out of the eatery. The shopkeepers from the adjoining shops also vacated their shops and tried to put out the fire.

The Fire Department officials reached the spot and doused the blaze within 30 minutes with the assistance of local residents. They also removed gas cylinders from the eatery to avoid any major mishap.

Shimla (Urban) Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhanu Gupta confirmed the report and said an estimated loss of Rs 50,000 had been suffered due to the incident.

