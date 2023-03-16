Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Baddi

Solan, March 16
Major fire erupted in the godown of a chemical factory, Shree Aadinath Alcochem,at Malkhumajra village in the Baddi industrial area on Thursday. No loss of life was caused and the monetary loss was yet to be worked out.
According to the fire staff who rushed to the spot from Baddi with 20 people, thinner was stored in the factory.
Nine fire tenders were pressed in service from nearby fire stations like Baddi, Nalagarhas well as industrial units like Vardhman Textiles, Baddiand TVS Motors, Nalagarh, to douse the flames.
Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising from the godown. Controlling the fire was a major challenge for firemen as several water tenders were exhausted in order to contain the blaze. The inflammable nature of the chemical made it difficult to control the fire.
It was yet to be ascertained if the godownhada fire certification and its fire-fighting equipment wasin working order.
Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said the fire was controlled around6 pm and no one was injured in the incident. As per the preliminary probe, presence of inflammable thinner had caused the fire while other reasons like short circuit or negligencewould be probed after the fire was fully controlled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks
Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...
2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea
The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...
US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as Assistant Secretary of Air Force
As a C-17 pilot, Chaudhary conducted global flight operation...