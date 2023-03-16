Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 16

Major fire erupted in the godown of a chemical factory, Shree Aadinath Alcochem,at Malkhumajra village in the Baddi industrial area on Thursday. No loss of life was caused and the monetary loss was yet to be worked out.

According to the fire staff who rushed to the spot from Baddi with 20 people, thinner was stored in the factory.

Nine fire tenders were pressed in service from nearby fire stations like Baddi, Nalagarhas well as industrial units like Vardhman Textiles, Baddiand TVS Motors, Nalagarh, to douse the flames.

Thick black plumes of smoke were seen rising from the godown. Controlling the fire was a major challenge for firemen as several water tenders were exhausted in order to contain the blaze. The inflammable nature of the chemical made it difficult to control the fire.

It was yet to be ascertained if the godownhada fire certification and its fire-fighting equipment wasin working order.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said the fire was controlled around6 pm and no one was injured in the incident. As per the preliminary probe, presence of inflammable thinner had caused the fire while other reasons like short circuit or negligencewould be probed after the fire was fully controlled.