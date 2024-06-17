Fire breaks out at Solan forest

ANI

Solan, June 16

A fire broke out in the forests of Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Forest officials and fire tenders reached the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing procedure.

A local said: "The fire has been going on for 2-3 days now. Controlling the fire is getting difficult, even though all the villagers have been trying for some time. We tried hard to control it but failed in the attempt. Forest officials are present here and they said that it would be controlled soon."

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh forest department recorded over 1,500 forest fire incidents in the state.

