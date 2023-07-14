Fire breaks out in industrial unit at Baddi, two injured

Solan: Two workers were injured when a fire erupted in the industrial unit, Flora Electrical and Metal Industry, at Billanwali in the Baddi industrial area on Thursday evening. Bantu sustained a fracture in his left leg as he fell on metal sheets while descending from the third floor with a rope. Dinesh sustained burn injuries in his neck.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron