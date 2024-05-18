 Fire close to rail track halts train near Jabli : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Fire close to rail track halts train near Jabli

A forest fire near the railway track at Jabli.



Tribune News Service

Solan,May 17

A train was stopped for some time after a massive fire erupted in a pine forest near the Jabli station on the Kalka-Shimla railway track on Friday morning.

The fire broke out near tunnel No. 13 and spread to the nearby areas quickly. “The Forest Department staff used sticks to cut the fire line to control the blaze,” said Prince, Block Forest Officer.

The fire spread due to dry and inflammable pine needles on the forest floor. Both sides of the railway tracks were on fire as the blaze spread to trees and green foliage, prompting the railway staff to stop a Shimla-bound train as a precautionary measure.

Fire incidents are occurring at places like Barog and surrounding hills as dry pine needles catch fire with a slight trigger from a burning cigarette or by callous locals who ignite fire in the hope of a better growth of grass before the onset of rain.

The Block Forest Officer said another major fire, which erupted at Mashobra in Kasauli around 4 am, was being extinguished by the staff. Many fire incidents are being reported from the Kasauli and Parwanoo areas this summer.

