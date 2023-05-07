Fire destroys bakery shop in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

A bakery shop was gutted by fire at Lakkar Bazaar in the city on Saturday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. It took fire engines about an hour to douse the fire but the shop was completely damaged by that time.

Tripti, a famous bakery shop, situated at Lakkar Bazaar was locked when the fire broke out there in early morning hours. Local residents raised the alarm on seeing the smoke billowing out of the shop. Firefighters were called who controlled the blaze.

An electric short-circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident. Goods and other things worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed.