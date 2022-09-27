Fire drill held at HD Public School

A special training session was organised in HD Public School, Janedghat, in Shimla to create awareness among the students and staff in case of fire hazard. The staff and senior students performed a drill regarding the preventive measures to be taken during a disaster. They were given hands-on training to use water, carbon dioxide and ABC based fire extinguishers during different types of fire incidents.
Capacity building workshop
A one-day capacity building workshop was organised at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi. New teachers of five schools of DAV Zone C were held to elevate their teaching capacity and capabilities. The teachers were trained by master trainers and apprised of various ways to deal with the problems which they will face. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Regional Officer of DAV Zone C KS Guleria said the teacher was the creator of future.
