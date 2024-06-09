Fire erupts in forest near Dagshai

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 8

Several hectares of forest land were charred in a massive fire near a defence workshop on the Dosarka-Dagshai road in Dagshai on Saturday.

The dry inflammable pine needles strewn on the forest floor caught fire. The blaze spread within a few minutes in the forest.

A blaze engulfs trees along the Dosarka-Dagshai road. Tribune Photo

The pine needles catch fire quickly even when a lit cigarette is left callously by tourists or residents.

Fire tenders from nearby areas were pressed into service to douse the flames. The defence staff also pitched in to control the fire.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the forest floor as the leaf litter was burnt along the highway. With the mercury staying around 28°C, the dry and hot weather also contributed in spreading the fire.

As a precautionary measure and for free movement of emergency vehicles, other vehicles were stopped on the Dosarka-Dagshai road. Smoke also reduced the visibility on the road.

