Fire in Theog building kills septuagenarian

Shimla, September 25
A massive fire broke out in a house at Ghorna village in the Theog area of the district this morning. One person and two livestock were killed in the fire that reduced the three-storey building into a heap of ashes. Rescue and relief operations are on.
As per information received from the police, a 75-year-old man and two cows were killed in the incident. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.
After noticing the fire, local residents informed the Fire Department. Fire tenders were pressed into action immediately. Before the fire could be controlled, the three-storey building had already been damaged completely. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension