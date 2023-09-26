Fire in Theog building kills septuagenarian

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

A massive fire broke out in a house at Ghorna village in the Theog area of the district this morning. One person and two livestock were killed in the fire that reduced the three-storey building into a heap of ashes. Rescue and relief operations are on.

As per information received from the police, a 75-year-old man and two cows were killed in the incident. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

After noticing the fire, local residents informed the Fire Department. Fire tenders were pressed into action immediately. Before the fire could be controlled, the three-storey building had already been damaged completely. A case has been registered.

