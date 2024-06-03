Fire reaches Palampur, swift firefighting action saves day

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 2

Quicker response by firefighters saved the local Sabzi Mandi and over 10 private and government buildings from a forest fire here on Saturday night. After a few shopkeepers informed the local fire station about the blaze, firefighters swung into action and put out the fire.

Forests in Palampur’s adjoining areas such as Kandi, Bundla, Kandwari, Mehanja, Paror, Jharet and Chandpur have been on fire for the past some days, resulting in a huge loss of green wealth. Forest officials say most forest fires in the hills are “man-made”. During the pre-monsoon period, hot weather and prolonged dry conditions make forests highly susceptible to fire.

After several fire incidents were reported from pine forests in the Palampur area, a control room had been set up in the office of the Divisional Forest Officer. The Forest Department has cancelled leave of its field staff, while fire watchers have been appointed in sensitive forests ranges. Besides, a team of 350 volunteers has been constituted in the Palampur division, who remain in touch with each other over phone.

A forest official says people living close to forests have been directed not to set pastures in 500 metre radius of forests on fire. They have been also told to inform the control room in case of a fire.

According to R K Gupta, former Principal Conservator of Forests, Himachal Pradesh, “Small fires do not affect a forest much and rather help rejuvenate the green cover. It is a problem if the frequency of fires is as high as we are witnessing now. In April and May, people in the hills burn dried grass in the hope of getting better pastures after monsoon and this is the trigger for forest fires on several occasions.”

