Fireball proposal mooted to check forest fires in Himachal

Solan, May 8

To effectively deal with fire incidents, including forest fires, a campaign to adopt the use of fireballs containing a gaseous substance, which has the ability to douse fire, has been mooted.

Dr Shiv Kumar Sharma, Commandant Home Guards, Solan, who moved the proposal before the state government, says, “This is one of the latest technologies used for extinguishing fire. Compared to the use of bulky firefighting equipment that can’t be taken to far-flung areas, fireballs can be effectively used at all places”.

A fireball, when thrown into a fire, explodes within a few seconds and releases a gaseous substance that effectively douses the flames. Sharma has sent the proposal to the state government, which if approved will revolutionize firefighting in the state.

As against the conventional method that requires maintenance of the equipment and regular training of the staff, the use of fireballs can also prevent injury to firemen as these are easy to operate and do not require any formal training.

The Fire Department is the authority to grant the “no objection certificate” for the use of fireballs, as per the laid norms. Besides fire incidents in industrial clusters such as Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Parwanoo and Chambaghat, forest fires have become a major challenge for firemen this season. Several cases are reported every day from various areas and the staff have been directed not to take holidays.

Nearly 136 forest fire incidents have taken place in Solan district till April 28 and property worth Rs 7.14 lakh has been destroyed. A maximum of 51 fire incidents have been witnessed in Solan, 23 in Baddi, 19 each in Arki and Parwanoo, 15 in Banalgi and nine in Nalagarh, says Sharma, who looks after the fire services.

He adds that at least five to eight forest fires are being reported on a daily basis.

