Firefighters battle pine forest blaze

Solan, May 4
A massive fire broke in the Barah village pine forest near Kasauli last evening. With the wind aiding its spread, the blaze is yet to be controlled.
The dry inflammable pine needles scattered on the forest ground and winds have led to the spread of the fire in a radius of over one km area, said a revenue officer, who was at the site to oversee fire-fighting operations.
A team of the forest staff also rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
The rising flames have put at risk the building of a government school in the village. A number of villagers have also lend a hand to help douse the flames.
A fire tender, which was rushed to the spot from Kasauli, initially failed to help much as the fire was spreading at a fast pace.
The operation was also hit due to fire tenders getting stuck at traffic jam in Garkhal junction.
