Firing incident outside court shocking: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said that the law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh was going from bad to worse.

“The latest case of firing near the Bilaspur court today only reflects the jungle raj in the state prevailing due to the poor governance under the Congress regime,” said Bindal. He added cases of murder, rape, extortion, molestation, atrocities against women, attacks with weapons in broad daylight and murder of government employees have become the order of the day.

Bindal said the firing incident outside the Bilaspur court was a shocking case as never before in the history of Himachal has the law and order situation been so bad. “Hooliganism is prevailing under the Congress rule,” he said.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs, Bindal said that a youth, who was accused of attacking former Congress MLA Bambar Thakur, was attacked when he was brought for the court hearing. “The accused ran towards the court after firing of the bullets. The glass panes of the vehicles were also broken due to the bullets,” said Bindal.

The victim was rushed to zonal hospital from where he was referred to the AIIMS in Bilaspur in a serious condition.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #BJP #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla