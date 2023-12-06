Firm engaged in 4-laning work issued show-cause notice again

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 5

In a bid to check air pollution arising out of construction activities, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has directed all contractors engaged in construction activities to transport all material in covered vehicles in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt.

May face penal action Though a show-cause notice was issued to the company on November 6, the management failed to give a satisfactory reply to the board and continued to violate the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981

Praveen Gupta, Chief Engineer, SPCB, revealed that a second show-cause notice has been issued to the company to comply with the directions failing which legal and penal action would be initiated against the company

An infrastructure development company engaged in four-laning of the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway (NH)-105 has been issued second show-cause notice for the emission of dust from construction activities.

Baddi and Nalagarh towns figure in the national list of non-attainment cities where the air quality level falls short of the national ambient air quality norms for years at a stretch.

Construction activities are a major contributor to the particulate matter 2.5 which is a key parameter of air pollution in this industrial cluster.

Besides the four-laning of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway (NH)-105 and laying of a railway line, slew of construction activities are underway in this industrial cluster. This comprises expansion of industries and construction of housing and commercial projects.

It was observed that Patel Infrastructure Limited, engaged in four-laning the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway (NH)-105, was not taking any measure to suppress the emission of dust from construction activities on a regular basis. This was adversely affecting the ambient air quality of Baddi and Nalagarh areas.

The transportation of sand, muck and stones was being done in open vehicles. This further contributed to the air pollution. The muck generated from the construction activity was being dumped along the road in violation of the norms.

Though a show cause notice was issued to the company on November 6, the management failed to give a satisfactory reply to the board and continued to violate the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Praveen Gupta, Chief Engineer, SPCB, confirmed that a second show-cause notice has been issued to the company to comply with the directions failing which legal and penal action would be initiated against it. “An environmental compensation would be levied on the company in addition to initiating action under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. They have also been directed to submit a muck management plan to ensure its scientific disposal.”

A district level surveillance task force headed by the Chief Engineer, SPCB, is regularly monitoring the air quality of this industrial belt to ensure compliance of the norms. “All other contractors engaged in the construction activities have also been directed to carry their material in covered vehicles to check air pollution. The police has also been requested to issue challans to overloaded and uncovered vehicles carrying construction material in the BBN belt,” added Gupta.

#Baddi #Environment #Nalagarh #Pollution #Solan