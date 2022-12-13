Firm selected to prepare DPR of 4.2-km Jalori tunnel

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 12

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has selected Altinok Consulting Engineering Inc to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the 4.2-km Jalori Jot tunnel between Khanag and Ghyagi on the Aut-Luhri NH-305.

The ministry had invited tenders worth Rs 25 crore for consultancy on April 28. The two of the four agencies that participated in the tenders were successful in technical evaluation. The Union Ministry has decided to award the work to the firm after analysing the financial bid.

However, some other formalities will be finalised before awarding the tender. The tender was not awarded due to the poll code, but now the work to prepare the DPR will start soon.

About Rs 990 crore will be spent on the construction of the tunnel. With its construction, the distance from Shimla to Kullu via Anni will be reduced by 40 to 45 km. The proposed tunnel will be double-lane and arrangements for laying water, electricity and telephone lines will be made through the tunnel.

The 10,800-ft high Jalori Pass remains closed in winter due to heavy snowfall and people of 69 panchayats of outer Seraj have to traverse long distance via the alternative route. The distance between Luhri and Kullu is 120 km, but due to the closure of the pass, the distance via Karsog becomes 220 km. People of Anni and Nirmand are the worst-affected, who have to travel a longer distance to reach Kullu.

After the construction of the tunnel, the movement of vehicles will continue on the Aut-Luhri road throughout the year. This will save people’s time as well as money and residents of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur districts will also be benefited.

KL Suman, Executive Engineer, Rampur Division of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said the selection of the company has been done after various evaluations by the Union Ministry. He said, “The process was under way to award the tender. The work on the DPR for the construction of the Jalori tunnel will start soon.”

The official said the company would prepare the designs of the tunnel, a double-lane bridge and a double-lane 7-km road. It would also monitor the construction of the tunnel.

The NHAI had completed the survey of the tunnel in 2014. The Union Ministry had approved its construction in February 2020.