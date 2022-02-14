Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

The park, expected to be thrown open in a few months, has been created under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) project of the HP Forest Department

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

The biodiversity park in Janjehli valley at Mandi will help conserve endangered Himalayan herbs. File photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 13

The state’s first biodiversity park, established at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Bhulah in the Janjehli valley of Mandi district, will prove to be a boon for research as well as for conservation of endangered Himalayan herbs.

The biodiversity park in Janjehli valley at Mandi will help conserve endangered Himalayan herbs. File photo

The park, the foundation stone for which was laid about a year ago, will also be a special attraction for tourists from across the globe.

The park, expected to be thrown open in a few months, has been created under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) project of the HP Forest Department. This is the first park in the state that will focus on conservation of endangered herbs.

It has been designed to link tourism activities and provide new opportunities to researchers to study various medicinal herbs found in the Himalayas that are on the verge of extinction, a spokesperson for the state government said here today.

A nursery to conserve endangered herbs has been set up for display in the park. In this nursery, Trillidium Govanianum (Nagchhatri), Dhoop, Picrorhiza kurroa (Kadu), Sarpagandha, Swerlia Chiryita (Chirayita), Barbari, Angelica glauca (Chaura), Coleus gromalicus (Pathanbel), Pathar chata, Selinum vaginatum (Bhutkesi), Nyar, Valeriana Wallichi (Mushkwala), Thymus Linearis (Van Ajwain), Kuth, Acorus Calamus (Barre), Asparagus (Sansarpali), Potentilla Nepalensis (Dori Ghass), Ratan Jot, Aconitum heterophyllum (Atish Patish), Padophyllumhexandrum (Van Kakdi), Dioscorea delloidea (Shingli Mingli), Jangli Lahsun and Adiantum lunulatum (Dungtuli) will be displayed.

Besides, a fenced park has been built on five hectares and has several basic amenities. Amphitheaters have also been built for the convenience of researchers and tourists visiting the nursery. Apart from this, two log huts, water harvesting structure, internal tank, 5 KW power generation project, bird nest, foot-bridge and sales centre have been set up.

Two tree-huts have also been prepared in the park for tourists, from where they can enjoy a picturesque view of the park. Nature trails of about two km, 25-feet-high and 160-meter-long tree-walk and seven foot bridges are the other attractions.

#biodiversity park

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

Foolproof security for Modi’s rally in Jalandhar today

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Farm unions to show black flags today

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams