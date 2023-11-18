 First phase of medical devices park project at Nalagarh completed, hill plot levelled : The Tribune India

  First phase of medical devices park project at Nalagarh completed, hill plot levelled

First phase of medical devices park project at Nalagarh completed, hill plot levelled

First phase of medical devices park project at Nalagarh completed, hill plot levelled

The plot levelled for setting up the medical devices park at Nalagarh.



Tribune News Service

Solan, November 17

The work on the Rs 350-crore medical devices park project being set up at Lakhanpur in the Nalagarh industrial belt of Solan district is being done in phases. In the first phase, the work to level the hilly plot has been completed. Nearly 40 per cent work on the project in the second phase has also been completed.

Environment clearance granted

  • The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had granted environment clearance to the project in August
  • The ongoing work to set up four laboratories, roads, cycle tracks, footpaths, a convention centre and factories on 2,250 sq m plots is likely to be completed by March 31, 2024

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority had granted environment clearance to the project in August. Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) Ltd was pursuing the project civil works. In the first phase, 15 plots measuring 5,000 sq m to 50,000 sq m each are being carved out on 650 bighas. “The environment clearance for 121.80 hectares for the project was received in August. The work on the project is being executed in phases. In the first phase, the levelling of the hilly plot has been completed. Nearly 40 per cent work in the second phase has also been completed,” said Rajesh Minhas, Executive Engineer, HPSIDC, Nalagarh.

The ongoing work to set up four laboratories, infrastructure facilities like roads, cycle tracks, footpaths, a convention centre and factories on 2,250 sq m plots was likely to be completed by March 31, 2024.

Labs would be set up with the assistance of the Centre for Innovation and Bio-Design (CIBioD), PGIMER, Chandigarh, which has been engaged as a ‘technical partner’. Of the proposed eight labs, four labs would be set up in the first phase.

Being the first medical devices park, the project would present numerous opportunities for investors. “The Kalam Institute of Health Technology, Visakhapatnam, which facilitates research on medical device components, is being roped in to prepare a list of equipment to be installed in the four labs. Officials concerned have visited the Kalam institute to understand the nitty-gritty of the project, which is likely to provide employment to 10,000 people,” said TR Sharma, Joint Director, Industries.

He said that devices manufactured in the park would be tested in the four labs. The Industries Department was preparing standard operating procedures for the allotment of land to investors and the allotment of labs.

The Department of Industries has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with NIPER, Mohali, for engaging it as a ‘knowledge partner’ and the CIBioD, PGI, Chandigarh, as a ‘technical partner’. The MoUs for the park have been signed with an investment intent of more than Rs 800 crore.

#Nalagarh #Solan

