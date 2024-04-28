First poll rehearsal held in Lahaul & Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 27

In order to perform election duty effectively in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections, polling officials were imparted training regarding EVMs and VVPAT machines. They were made aware about the intricacies of the elections in Keylong and Kaza yesterday.

The officials were provided information about how to use the EVMs, how to conduct mock poll in the presence of polling agents and other activities.

The first rehearsal was organised in the presence of Assistant Returning Officer and Keylong SDM Rajneesh Sharma at district headquarters Keylong and Harsh Amarender Negi at Kaza. About 689 presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers participated in the rehearsal.

Lahaul and Spiti District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said Keylong-2 polling booth in Lahaul and Keeh polling booth in Spiti would be operated by women.

“Apart from this, as per the instructions of the Election Commission, a polling centre in Lahaul will be operated by young staff. For this, the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and polling personnel participated in the election rehearsal,” he added.

He added that Sissu polling station has been converted into a green polling station. Similarly, Tashigang, Jahalma, Lot and Goshal were made model polling stations in Lahaul and Spiti. The DC said there were 92 polling stations in Lahaul and Spiti.

He said the second rehearsal of polling personnel will be organised on May 22 and the last phase of rehearsal on May 29. Various activities are also being organised under the SVEEP programme to increase the voting percentage.

During the rehearsal in Keylong and Kaza, Election Department officials said there will be a ban on setting up party booths within a radius of 200 m of the polling station and there was a ban on campaigning within a radius of 100 m of the polling station.

The DC said a simple party booth could be set up at a distance of 200 m with a table, two chairs and a tarpaulin without any promotional materials. Badges, caps, shawls, mufflers, etc bearing party and candidate names, and symbols were not allowed in the polling premises.

He said that agents were not allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling stations.

Videography of the voting proceedings inside the polling booth and outside the polling booth was permitted only to press reporters authorised by the Election Commission of India. Proper care would be taken to ensure the secrecy of voting. There was no restriction on any press reporter taking photographs of the crowd outside the polling station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Lok Sabha #Mandi